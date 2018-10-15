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Better Pain Management Can Shorten Hospital Stays
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23 views • October 15, 2018
While injecting a local anesthetic into the region of the surgical wound has so many positive effects, it is still not the procedure of choice in our opinion. Less invasive approaches that include acupuncture, hypnotherapy, homeopathy, DMSO, and infrared light therapy are preferable and in our opinion should be used before injecting anesthetics into the body.
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