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Breast Cancer Leads to Positive Personal Growth
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2 views • October 15, 2018
A study published in the journal Psycho-Oncology in October of 2013 showed that even though being diagnosed with breast cancer is intially a very stressful and fear-filled experience, there are benefits that included enhanced personal relationships, increased appreciation for life, a sense of personal strength, greater spirituality, and changes in life's goals.
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