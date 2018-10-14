© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are Knee Replacements Over-Prescribed
Follow
0
Share
Report
69 views • October 14, 2018
According to an article published of the journal, Arthritis and Rheumatism, only 44% of knee replacements were indicated! This means that 56% weren't clearly indicated. You have to ask yourself why this is so. Is it because orthopedists do too many operations because they want the business? Is it because MDs are poorly trained and don't know about integrative approaches such as chiropractic, acupuncture, bodywork, infrared light therapy, magnetic therapies, DMSO, nutritional supplements, etc.?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.