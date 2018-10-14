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Artemisinin: How to Use It as a Cancer Treatment
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1089 views • October 14, 2018
Generally, chemotherapy is toxic to both cancer cells and normal cells. In the case of artemisinin this is not true; only the cancer cells are damaged. In more than 4000 case studies, no significant toxicity from artemisinin has been found, which makes it far different than conventional chemotherapy.
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