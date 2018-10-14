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Are Statins Castrating Men?
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37 views • October 14, 2018
The effects of 10 mg of Lipitor after 5 months of treatment found major abnormalities in both sperm morphology and function as well as in the seminal fluid that would be expected to interfere with fertilization.
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