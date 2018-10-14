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Energy Residence Third Eye Chakra Meditation
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45 views • October 14, 2018
Highly empowering ENERGY RESIDENCE Third Eye Chakra Meditation video for self-practice. 852 Hz Isochronic/Solfeggio audio blended with guided imagery and powerful affirmations to balance your Third Eye Energy field.
Music: Steve Bender- "LAbii reatum 852 Hz" from Solfeggio Relax
https://stevebender.bandcamp.com
Music: Steve Bender- "LAbii reatum 852 Hz" from Solfeggio Relax
https://stevebender.bandcamp.com
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