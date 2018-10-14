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Are Spiritual Experiences a Psychosis?
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5 views • October 14, 2018
If you are a psychic or visionary, psychology could assign a diagnosis of schizophrenia or bipolar disorder. Modern psychiatry does not embrace spirituality or spiritual visions; they are regarded as psychotic episodes. The bible is full of examples of visions. What are we to make of them?
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