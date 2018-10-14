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The SkyPilot Revelation: Signs from the Holy Spirit- With a Face Like the Sun
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38 views • October 14, 2018
To all rookie SkyPilots... These are Signs of Bible Prophecy given to me by the Holy Spirit that are ingrained into the Earth's topography and can be viewed via "Google Earth.' I am a bond servant to the King of Kings-Jesus Christ. I am a slave to His Father- GOD Almighty. All glory to the one which we hangeth on a tree and saved me of my sins by laying His life down. Now He REIGNS ETERNALLY and dwells in my Heart. ALL GLORY to the SON of GOD- JESUS CHRIST. Amen.
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