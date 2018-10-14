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Television explained & the hunt for secret bases 3 of 3 - *Richplanet.net*
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969 views • October 14, 2018
* * * Richplanet.net. * * *
Television as explained in all it's entirety. How it works, (why his channel was censored,) how it gets on to your screen/monitor.
All the platforms that are available, and how very few 'owners' manage them. Richard then points out all the accessible differences between TV and internet platforms.
Afterwards he focuses his attention on the potential secret undisclosed base locations in the UK!
Television as explained in all it's entirety. How it works, (why his channel was censored,) how it gets on to your screen/monitor.
All the platforms that are available, and how very few 'owners' manage them. Richard then points out all the accessible differences between TV and internet platforms.
Afterwards he focuses his attention on the potential secret undisclosed base locations in the UK!
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