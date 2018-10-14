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TECHistory ... 2018 ... ONE INCRIMINATING Thing Blasey-Ford FORGOT To ERASE From the Internet
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16 views • October 14, 2018
... why nobody could corroborate her story. It has been widely reported that Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser Christine Blasey-Ford’s online presence was wholly scrubbed from the internet prior to democrats violating her request for privacy.
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