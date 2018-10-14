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Dispensations #2: Gnosticism In The Church
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14 views • October 14, 2018
10/14/18-Teaching-(Sunday School)
In 90AD, Gnosticism Was Starting to Take Hold in the Church. John Deals With Them in the Book of John and I John. Some of Their Beliefs Include: Man Has a Spark of Divinity; a Universal Life Force; Man Reaches Godhood; Believe in Initiation; and Dualism. Bible: Isaiah 6:9-10
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
In 90AD, Gnosticism Was Starting to Take Hold in the Church. John Deals With Them in the Book of John and I John. Some of Their Beliefs Include: Man Has a Spark of Divinity; a Universal Life Force; Man Reaches Godhood; Believe in Initiation; and Dualism. Bible: Isaiah 6:9-10
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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