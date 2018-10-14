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The Purpose of the Gospel of John
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7 views • October 14, 2018
10/14/18-Preaching-(Sun AM Service)
John Presents High Christology; The Seven "I Am's" of Jesus (with Correlations Drawn to Components of His Nativity); God as the Eternal "I Am"; and Connecting the Water and Blood Which Gush from Jesus' Pierced Side to the Three That Bear Witness in Earth (I John 5:7-8) Bible: John 9:32-38
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
John Presents High Christology; The Seven "I Am's" of Jesus (with Correlations Drawn to Components of His Nativity); God as the Eternal "I Am"; and Connecting the Water and Blood Which Gush from Jesus' Pierced Side to the Three That Bear Witness in Earth (I John 5:7-8) Bible: John 9:32-38
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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