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Dan Bongino Gives Joe Scarborough a History Lesson on the Holocaust
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1201 views • October 14, 2018
Dan Bongino gives Joe Scarborough a history lesson: "The unique historical stain on humanity of the Holocaust. To compare that—what I just described to you—to border control mechanisms to keep people from entering the country illegally is so beyond disgusting you should really find a new line of work if you cannot think of another analogy."
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