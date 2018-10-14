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NRA School Shield is Making Students, Teachers Across America Safer
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8 views • October 14, 2018
"We are seeing school districts across the country embracing the idea of more good guys with guns in schools. School administrators are being spurred on by a grassroots movement started by the NRA and Wayne LaPierre and, of course, its members, calling for what needed to be done. " —Grant Stinchfield
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