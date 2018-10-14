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CNN, MSNBC Cut Away From Angel Family Press Conference
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35 views • October 14, 2018
Bongino reacts to the media cutting away from the Trump, Angel Family Press Conference: "This press conference was powerful. I know it's powerful. You know how I know? Because CNN and the other networks look what they did: Oh, they cut away from it. I’m sure if it was Barack Obama critiquing the press conference they would have stuck with it the whole time."
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