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5G TOXIC TECH COMING TO YOUR TOWN SOON!
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3251 views • October 14, 2018
The cell communication industry steps up it's dump
of radiation on the public. The dangers of just regular
cell phones in use are already known, but hidden.
The lamp post in front of your house could soon be a
5G, or maybe even a 6 or 7G cell tower. These types of
radiated waves are toxins to humans. Do your own
research and think about how you are using Wi-Fi and
other radiated RF frequency waves.
For educational/commentary purpose only.
C 2018 CMP/Info Wars/Info Sense
of radiation on the public. The dangers of just regular
cell phones in use are already known, but hidden.
The lamp post in front of your house could soon be a
5G, or maybe even a 6 or 7G cell tower. These types of
radiated waves are toxins to humans. Do your own
research and think about how you are using Wi-Fi and
other radiated RF frequency waves.
For educational/commentary purpose only.
C 2018 CMP/Info Wars/Info Sense
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