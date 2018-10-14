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TRUMP RALLIES VOTERS AS THE LEFT MEDIA CONTINUE TO DECEIVE THEM
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9 views • October 14, 2018
Trump rallies voters across the USA while the left media continues to
deceive voters ahead of the primary. Trump's comments on General Lee
at an Ohio rally were taken out of context on purpose.
C 2018 Fox News.
For educational/commentary purpose only.
Info Sense is a non-monetized channel.
deceive voters ahead of the primary. Trump's comments on General Lee
at an Ohio rally were taken out of context on purpose.
C 2018 Fox News.
For educational/commentary purpose only.
Info Sense is a non-monetized channel.
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