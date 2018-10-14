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Randall Carlson - Gematria, The Hidden Mathematics of Scripture
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99 views • October 14, 2018
Here Randall provides a concise introduction to the concept of Gematria, "the study of the numeric or mathematical basis of language. And what you discover when you go into the mathematical basis of language is that the whole thing is constructed upon the same architecture of Sacred Numbers that we've been looking at for the last hour."
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