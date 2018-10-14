What has the Biggest Impact on Your HEALTH (and WEALTH)?

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Water is Life...
Your body is more water than anything else, about 75%. So if you're drinking dead or poisonous water, how is that affecting your body and spirit? And how is your body and spirit going to affect your wealth?
Find me here and send me an email or message me:
http://www.ChampionsNeverQuit.com
http://www.NeverNeverNeverQuit.com
Timothy McGaffin II