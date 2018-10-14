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The Scriptural Truth of Tithing Remastered
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9 views • October 14, 2018
Are we sinning if we don't give 10% of our income to a church? Who is the 10% tithe for exactly? Should Pastors make their living by the gospel? Did Paul receive funding for his ministry?
You may be surprised to know the truth!
Find out on Holy Impact Ministries LIVE "7th Day Sabbath" with Pastor Scott Velain!
Website:
http://www.HolyImpactMinistries.com
You may be surprised to know the truth!
Find out on Holy Impact Ministries LIVE "7th Day Sabbath" with Pastor Scott Velain!
Website:
http://www.HolyImpactMinistries.com
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