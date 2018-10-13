HYPNOTIZED- music by SDM (Official Lyric Video) Original Pop Dance Song

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
'Hypnotized' by SDM is a single from the album 'Electrolized'. This is a brand new lyric video from a collection of lyric videos set to be released in the next few weeks. This is an Exclusive music video release to' Kraze Tv' with contractual agreements with several independent artists. Subscribe to KrazeTV for all the independent exclusives.