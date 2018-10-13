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Historic Gold Rush Road, Floyd County, Virginia
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9 views • October 13, 2018
Like many old byways, the present-day appearance of Gold Rush Road belies its historical importance to the area. It served a few nearby mining prospects such as Brush Creek, Black Run and Laurel Creek discovered in 1879, and Luster Mcalexander discovered in 1880. Come with me for a short drive along historic Gold Rush Road.
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