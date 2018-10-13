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Jake's Stem Cells Testimonial for his Plantar Fasciitis and Torn Labrum
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35 views • October 13, 2018
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Jake came for plantar fasciitis in his feet and his shoulder pain from a torn labrum 13 years ago. HHe had 44 million stem cells injected into his shoulder and 22 million stem cells injected into his ankle. He also had a stem cell IV of 100 million mesenchymal stem cells.
Jake came for plantar fasciitis in his feet and his shoulder pain from a torn labrum 13 years ago. HHe had 44 million stem cells injected into his shoulder and 22 million stem cells injected into his ankle. He also had a stem cell IV of 100 million mesenchymal stem cells.
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