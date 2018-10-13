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It's Time for Veterans to prepare
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52 views • October 13, 2018
It is time to hope for the best, and prepare for the worst. The United States is under attack and Trump cannot beat these globalist communist socialists alone. The Deep State has sold out to China. The Constitution is under assault like never before. We took and oath, and have an obligation. The second amendment may be the salvation of America. It's time to wake up, step up, and prep up.
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