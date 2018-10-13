© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Discovery of Extraterrestrial Life by Professor Chandra Wickramasinghe
Follow
0
Share
Report
31 views • October 13, 2018
Professor Chandra Wickramasinghe originally discovered bacteria in space with the famous Yorkshire astronomer Sir Fred Hoyle in 1974. Here Professor Wickramasinghe presents a lecture detailing recent (2013) discoveries of fossilised micro-organisms found in meteorites, and also how living diatoms (a type of algae) have been found falling into Earth's atmosphere from space.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.