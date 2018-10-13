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Infowars News Blitz EP 285
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14 views • October 13, 2018
On this episode, the GOP must move against the Democratic smear machine, Bill Maher blames #MeToo movement for abandoning due process and Trump says he's dreaming of the 2020 Democratic Candidates.
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