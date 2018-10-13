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Government - Obama Gay Sex and mysterious deaths
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88 views • October 13, 2018
Government - Obama Gay Sex and mysterious deaths
openly gay men in Wright’s church and the Down Low Gay sex Group
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Larry Bland was murdered execution-style on November 17, 2007;
Nate Spencer reportedly died of septicemia, pneumonia, and HIV on December 26, 2007.
Donald Young was murdered execution-style on December 23-24, 2007;
openly gay men in Wright’s church and the Down Low Gay sex Group
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Larry Bland was murdered execution-style on November 17, 2007;
Nate Spencer reportedly died of septicemia, pneumonia, and HIV on December 26, 2007.
Donald Young was murdered execution-style on December 23-24, 2007;
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