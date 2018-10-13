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THEY ARE | The Cruel Venom of Serpents
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12 views • October 13, 2018
Christ is Core organization shares a short documentary concerning the idea of man becoming like the gods through the symbiotic marriage of man with a fallen entity. This best described in the latest superhero film Venom. However, this same concept that man will embrace has been prophesied through the Bible and for many years the passages in the book of Daniel have been misunderstood or intentionally misinterpreted to hide it from many.
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