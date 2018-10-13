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Leyo Gets Autism From Vaccinations
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92 views • October 13, 2018
Leyo Smith was a normal healthy boy UNTIL he got vaccinated at 18 months of age. After that he had rashes all over his body, he stopped talking, and developed all the symptoms of autism. The vaccine court awarded his mother $55,000 dollars for all the trouble, yet we are constantly told by the media and government authorities that vaccines do not cause autism. Vaccination Genocide is REAL, folks! Time to wake up! Time to "Get Smart"!!
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