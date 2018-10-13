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Ancient Mining Sluice part 2
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76 views • October 13, 2018
I am just blown away by the shocking size of this ancient mining operation. Its literally thousands of miles long and goes in many different directions with hundreds of mining camps and hieroglyphs/petroglyphs that can only be seen from the sky. There is more to see in up coming videos including what appear to be UFO landing pads. It may take over a dozen parts to show just maybe half of it. I myself haven't seen it all yet!
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