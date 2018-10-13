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Is There a Vaccination Against Lies and Deception?
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267 views • October 13, 2018
In December of 2016 a Johnson County, Texas, MUMPS outbreak was setting the stage for another attempt by State Legislatures to further restrict parents rights of vaccination exemptions. Their efforts failed, however, as political activists put an end to efforts to change the law via Sarah Davis. The curious thing about all of this is that 75% of all the people who contracted the MUMPS had already had at least 1 MMR vaccination already! So why are they trying to blame the unvaccinated?
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