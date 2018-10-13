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Ancient Structures found in Greenland
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233 views • October 13, 2018
I have been finding these strange structures on Google Earth for several years. Each one is unique, and I find them all over the Earth in the most remote regions of the globe. This is just a few of over a thousand I have found. They come in various conditions from frozen, overgrown with vegetation, to dried up lake beds caked in vegetation. They are a never ending fascination for me, because no two are alike. I don't know what they are, but they do highly resemble computer circuit boards.
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