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Tom Hansen and Colion Noir Discuss Seattle's Drug Epidemic
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197 views • October 13, 2018
"Now they don’t require the drug addicts to bring their needles back. That's why they're all over the city." Colion Noir sits down with Tom Hansen, author of American Junkie, to discuss Seattle's flawed approach to dealing with the city's drug epidemic.
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