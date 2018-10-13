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Connecting Earth Changes, Chiron, and Our Past Lives - April 24, 2018
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17 views • October 13, 2018
A NEW UPDATE FROM ALEXANDRA!
Connecting the dots… Alexandra reviews global events from a galactic perspective to help understand and make sense of various phenomena and happenings around the world.
BIG Spike in the Schumann Resonance / The measurable frequency of planet earth!
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=abXU55Y_CfE
Moderate G2 geomagnetic storm
https://www.spaceweatherlive.com/en/news/view/339/20180420-moderate-g2-geomagnetic-storm
Read more: shorturl.at/gklmN
Connecting the dots… Alexandra reviews global events from a galactic perspective to help understand and make sense of various phenomena and happenings around the world.
BIG Spike in the Schumann Resonance / The measurable frequency of planet earth!
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=abXU55Y_CfE
Moderate G2 geomagnetic storm
https://www.spaceweatherlive.com/en/news/view/339/20180420-moderate-g2-geomagnetic-storm
Read more: shorturl.at/gklmN
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