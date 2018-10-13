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"Rise Up:" The Siren Song for Terrorists—According to Liberals
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24 views • October 13, 2018
"According to the Democrats' rules, 'rise up' is some kind of call to terrorist action. The answer is, of course it's not—it only is when you're a hack, filthy media person dying to take a potshot at us in the middle of a tragedy that didn't quite work out like you'd hoped it would." —Dan Bongino
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