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Bizarre Liberal Cult Behavior On Display
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1748 views • October 13, 2018
Leftist anti-Trump protesters have started a bizarre trend where they tell each other not to speak to media outlets that could be seen as right leaning. One protester leans in and tells another "don't speak to them, they're Breitbart" in reference to Infowars Reporter Millie Weaver. One may wonder, what's the point of protesting if you're not trying to get a message out to a variety of platforms.
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