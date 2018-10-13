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Man Asks Trump To Free His Mom
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1565 views • October 13, 2018
In Erie, Pennsylvania a man pleas for President Trumps help to free his mother who he claims was wrongfully convicted of abusing him and her other children over 20 years ago. This mans mother Valeria Jones was allegedly given a record 200 year non-life sentence. Valeries children, now adults loudly proclaim that she never abused them and have tried to get her released to no avail.
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