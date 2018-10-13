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More Than For Meditation: Essential Oils and a Dramatic Healing Story - June 3, 2018
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7 views • October 13, 2018
Alexandra sits down with Laura Legere for an enlightening conversation about the uses of essential oils. The conversation focuses on Laura's dramatic story of healing following a horrific biking accident in Mexico. Essential oils played a crucial role in spiritually managing the psychological effects as well as contributing to physical changes that we are not allowed to specify for fear of repercussions from the corporate owned "regulatory" agencies. Read more shorturl.at/bBIN2
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