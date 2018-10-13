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The Truth About Keith Ellison And The Muslim Brotherhood
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1035 views • October 13, 2018
The rise of Keith Ellison, the first Muslim elected to the House. Has served 7 terms in the House and was made Deputy Chair of the DNC. These days, the Democratic Party and Ellison are doing everything they can to bury the assault allegations plaguing his campaign for Minnesota Attorney General.
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