© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ernst Grobler, Project Manager- Estimator- Construction Supervisor
Follow
0
Share
Report
13 views • October 13, 2018
Hard-working and dependable construction site supervisor with 15 years of success in the industry. Demonstrated history of leading successful construction projects for multi-million-Rand residential and commercial developments. Proven leadership skills that have helped projects get completed within the time and budget constraints.
Full Name: - Ernst Lodewikus Grobler
Email Address: - [email protected]
Skype Address: - ernst.grobler
LinkedIn: - ernst Grobler
Full Name: - Ernst Lodewikus Grobler
Email Address: - [email protected]
Skype Address: - ernst.grobler
LinkedIn: - ernst Grobler
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.