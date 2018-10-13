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The Free Range Slave Report - Ignore the polecats and vote straight Republican.
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3 views • October 13, 2018
THE FREE RANGE SLAVE REPORT
It’s almost Election Day and the polecats are all over the mainstream media sewers lying through their teeth. Turn them off, tune them out and vote straight Republican or complete your journey into total slavery.
It’s almost Election Day and the polecats are all over the mainstream media sewers lying through their teeth. Turn them off, tune them out and vote straight Republican or complete your journey into total slavery.
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