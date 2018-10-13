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Leftist Tantrum: A Ticking Time Bomb!
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555 views • October 13, 2018
The left has excepted their long term goal. And that goal is an increase in obstruction through whatever means necessary. A lost daycare generation reacting to our Republic by first breaking down in tears after yet another Trump victory. And then clawing the actual doors of the Supreme Court.
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