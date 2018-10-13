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Missing Saudi Journalist Reportedly Cut Into Pieces In Turkey
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392 views • October 13, 2018
Turkey’s economy is plummeting. Regardless of U.S. sanctions. Erdogan refuses to release American hostage Andrew Brunson. While simultaneously closing the book on credit from the IMF and an economic strategy from U.S. consulting firm McKinsey.
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