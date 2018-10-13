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Deep State Tech Crushing Free Speech
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437 views • October 13, 2018
Democrats are working with the Intelligence community that controls Silicon Valley to quash free speech as the midterms intensify. Working outside of and against the Trump Administration. Any dissent or information revealing their crimes or even expressing a conservative view point by the expanding alternative American press has been targeted for annihilation.
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