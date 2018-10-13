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JIM FETZER "The Raw Deal" (10-11-18) John Bannon Psychology of 9/11 what it means for us all.
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47 views • October 13, 2018
Dr. Fetzer interviews John Bannon about the psychological aspect of 9/11.
Check out the new website https://jamesfetzer.org
Dr. Fetzer has given permission for Conspiracy Truth to present this video on the channel.
Check out the new website https://jamesfetzer.org
Dr. Fetzer has given permission for Conspiracy Truth to present this video on the channel.
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