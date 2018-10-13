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KAYNE MEETS TRUMP: LIBERAL HEADS EXPLODE WITH RACISM AND CONSERVATIVE PURGES!!!!
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20 views • October 13, 2018
Kayne West meets with President Trump again and
liberals go nuts with racist comments about Kayne.
Big liberal social media continues their purge of
Conservative voices in front of the midterms and
coming 2020 Presidential election.
-For Educational/Commentary Purpose Only.
-C 2018 Info Wars.
liberals go nuts with racist comments about Kayne.
Big liberal social media continues their purge of
Conservative voices in front of the midterms and
coming 2020 Presidential election.
-For Educational/Commentary Purpose Only.
-C 2018 Info Wars.
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