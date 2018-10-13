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ST. MICHAEL - DON'T WAIT FOR SIGNS TO REPENT
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27 views • October 13, 2018
MESSAGE FROM SAINT MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL
TO HIS BELOVED DAUGHTER LUZ DE MARIA
SEPTEMBER 30, 2018
I see the children of God the Father waiting for signs or signals to repent, while the infernal devil is acting quickly through his various tentacles, and therefore he easily confuses you and causes you to fall into sin, into great apostasies, crimes, heresies with which a large part of humanity follows him.
https://www.revelacionesmarianas.com/english.htm
TO HIS BELOVED DAUGHTER LUZ DE MARIA
SEPTEMBER 30, 2018
I see the children of God the Father waiting for signs or signals to repent, while the infernal devil is acting quickly through his various tentacles, and therefore he easily confuses you and causes you to fall into sin, into great apostasies, crimes, heresies with which a large part of humanity follows him.
https://www.revelacionesmarianas.com/english.htm
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