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The Muslim Brotherhood Skeletons In Keith Ellison's Closet
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40 views • October 13, 2018
These days, the Democratic Party and Ellison are doing everything they can to bury the assault allegations plaguing his campaign for Minnesota Attorney General. But that is just the the first layer of the skeletons in Ellison's closet. Ellison's ties to the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas fit the same trajectory as those of former President Obama, Huma Abedin and the Clinton Foundation.
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