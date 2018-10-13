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Spygate Book is Out! Red Wave Looks Real - Qanon Oct 12
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27 views • October 13, 2018
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Prepare with Rick! “The STORM of a silent civil war is here. Having food storage on hand will help you to prepare.” Special Offer for Blessed to Teach Subscribers: http://bit.ly/2pOE9ik
Show Notes at B2T New Website! http://blessed2teach.com/
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