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Bezos Releases Video Showing Next-gen Amazon Alexa Issuing Medical Advice For The New Dystopia
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350 views • October 13, 2018
Future generations of Amazon‘s (NSDQ:AMZN) Alexa virtual assistant may be able to determine when its users are ill and provide medication recommendations, according to a new report from The Telegraph.
The online retail giant has reportedly patented a new version of Alexa designed to analyze speech and identify signs of illness, according to the report.
The online retail giant has reportedly patented a new version of Alexa designed to analyze speech and identify signs of illness, according to the report.
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